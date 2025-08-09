Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Shares Lunch Choices and Nutrition Tips

Washington, D.C. — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky recently discussed her lunch habits and dietary choices in an interview with EatingWell. The nine-time Olympic gold medalist emphasized the importance of variety in her meals to maintain her performance.

Ledecky, 28, has found a routine that works well for her, particularly when it comes to her lunch. “I found that with my omelet that I make myself in the middle of the day,” she said. Although she varies the vegetables and types of toast she uses, her core lunch remains consistent.

While Ledecky enjoys mixing things up, she revealed that her dinner is the only meal she changes daily. She maintains a balanced diet, which includes protein, carbohydrates, fruits, and vegetables, to ensure she stays fueled for practice. “It’s all about staying fueled and ready for my next workout,” Ledecky explained.

As part of her routine, Ledecky snacks before her morning practice and has another snack after, followed by a late breakfast and a small lunch. This structured approach helps her performance. “I treat myself every now and then,” she added.

Ledecky has taken more control over her diet as she’s grown older, noting a significant shift from her school years when her mother prepared her meals. “I’m cooking for myself, I’m making all those decisions,” she said. She enjoys learning about what fuels her body best and would still love her mom’s cooking when she visits.

This isn’t Ledecky’s first foray into nutrition; since April 2022, she has been an ambassador for Core Power protein shakes. Many athletes, like Ledecky, understand the importance of diet in enhancing their performance.

