Sports
Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Shares Lunch Choices and Nutrition Tips
Washington, D.C. — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky recently discussed her lunch habits and dietary choices in an interview with EatingWell. The nine-time Olympic gold medalist emphasized the importance of variety in her meals to maintain her performance.
Ledecky, 28, has found a routine that works well for her, particularly when it comes to her lunch. “I found that with my omelet that I make myself in the middle of the day,” she said. Although she varies the vegetables and types of toast she uses, her core lunch remains consistent.
While Ledecky enjoys mixing things up, she revealed that her dinner is the only meal she changes daily. She maintains a balanced diet, which includes protein, carbohydrates, fruits, and vegetables, to ensure she stays fueled for practice. “It’s all about staying fueled and ready for my next workout,” Ledecky explained.
As part of her routine, Ledecky snacks before her morning practice and has another snack after, followed by a late breakfast and a small lunch. This structured approach helps her performance. “I treat myself every now and then,” she added.
Ledecky has taken more control over her diet as she’s grown older, noting a significant shift from her school years when her mother prepared her meals. “I’m cooking for myself, I’m making all those decisions,” she said. She enjoys learning about what fuels her body best and would still love her mom’s cooking when she visits.
This isn’t Ledecky’s first foray into nutrition; since April 2022, she has been an ambassador for Core Power protein shakes. Many athletes, like Ledecky, understand the importance of diet in enhancing their performance.
Other pro athletes, including those in the WNBA and NBA, have also shared their dietary preferences. For instance, one NBA star follows a gluten-free diet and consumes about 250 grams of protein daily during the offseason.
Recent Posts
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders