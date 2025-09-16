Sports
Olympique de Marseille Faces Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Clash
Madrid, Spain — Olympique de Marseille will clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, marking their return to the prestigious tournament after a two-year absence. Coach Roberto De Zerbi‘s squad faces a tough challenge as they aim for a strong start in Group C.
Due to Nayef Aguerd‘s absence from the match squad for concussion protocol, De Zerbi has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Geronimo Rulli will guard the goal, while Benjamin Pavard, Leo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, and Emerson Palmieri form the defensive line. In midfield, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and Geoffrey Kondogbia will support playmaker Matt O'Riley. The attacking trio comprises Mason Greenwood, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Thimothy Weah.
The match is set for 21:00 CET and will be broadcast live on CANAL+. De Zerbi expressed optimism about his team’s preparations, saying, “We are ready for this big match. The Champions League is where we want to be, and we are here to compete.”
On the opposing side, Real Madrid, led by coach Xabi Alonso, will also introduce some changes. Star player Kylian Mbappé will lead the attack, supported by Rodrygo and the young Franco Mastantuono. The midfield includes Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and playmaker Arda Güler. Real’s defense features Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Thibaut Courtois in goal.
This match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two storied teams. Marseille aims to make a statement after a strong 4-0 victory against Lorient last weekend. The kickoff at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is highly anticipated by fans across Europe.
