News
Omaha Heating Firms Brace for Spike in Service Calls Amid Heat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Omaha‘s heating and cooling companies are preparing for an influx of service calls as temperatures rise in the coming days. Experts urge residents to take simple steps to keep their homes cool.
Brian Wilhite from Omaha Heating and Air Conditioning recommends ensuring that air conditioning filters are clean. This improves airflow and efficiency. “You can also leave those ceiling fans and fan on the thermostat to the on position because the more air we move the more humidity we remove,” Wilhite said.
He also suggests shutting blinds to limit sun exposure and avoiding the use of heat-generating appliances such as dryers and ovens. These tips can help maintain lower temperatures indoors.
If an air conditioning unit stops working, Wilhite advises homeowners to turn off the thermostat and contact a local service provider immediately. This prevents further damage and ensures prompt repairs.
The local companies are ready to answer the expected surge in service calls, indicating that community awareness can help residents stay comfortable during the hot weather.
