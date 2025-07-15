Business
Omaha Restaurant Faces Subpoena from Homeland Security, Employee Departures Result
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Fernando’s Omaha has announced it is complying with a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requesting documentation related to its employees. The restaurant made this announcement in a press release on Sunday afternoon.
Owner Mitch Tempus confirmed the cooperation with the inquiry during a conversation with First Alert 6 on Monday. He stated the review, unfortunately, led to the departure of several employees, which is impacting the restaurant’s operations.
Tempus emphasized that there were no raids or arrests at either of the restaurant’s two locations, which are situated at 114th and Dodge and 75th and Pacific Street. He reassured the public that the business was not facing legal trouble, saying, “Homeland Security has come in. They did their thing. We complied with what they asked us to do, and the result was they came back and told us we had to terminate some employees.”
The restaurant mentioned in its press release that this situation affects their ability to fully staff operations and may temporarily alter business hours and service levels. Tempus expressed concern about how the loss of colleagues could influence morale and productivity amongst remaining staff.
In light of the situation, Fernando’s is looking to recruit more employees. The restaurant plans to provide updates via their website and social media as they move forward with this compliance matter.
As of Monday evening, both locations had temporarily closed, but the one on 114th and Dodge plans to reopen for dine-in customers on Tuesday. Tempus stated, “We hope to return to full operations as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, a DHS spokesperson announced they could not comment due to the ongoing investigation.
Recent Posts
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona