Sports
Omar Salcido Steps in for Angel Fierro in Cruz Fight
LAS VEGAS — Angel Fierro has been pulled from his fight against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz at the Manny Pacquiao–Mario Barrios undercard this Saturday. Fierro experienced health issues during his weight cut, leading to a precautionary medical evaluation.
Fierro’s trainer, Robert Garcia, announced the decision on social media. “I want to apologize to everyone involved in the fight. This morning, we made the decision for my fighter to avoid a dangerous weight cut that could compromise his health,” Garcia wrote. “I asked our team to get him medical attention. As a trainer, my responsibility goes beyond preparing him — it’s also about keeping him safe.”
Entering the ring in Fierro’s place is Omar Salcido, who quickly accepted the challenge to face Cruz. Salcido, 25, has a record of 20 wins and 2 losses, with 14 knockouts. He was originally scheduled to fight Brian Gallegos on the undercard but moved up to take on Cruz, an aggressive fighter and former WBA 140-pound champion.
The two were set to have a highly anticipated rematch after Cruz defeated Fierro by unanimous decision in February. Salcido’s last fight was a loss to Andy Cruz in January.
In a twist, the bout will now be for the WBC interim 140-pound title. Cruz weighed in at 138.8 pounds, while Salcido came in at 139.4 pounds, setting the stage for an exciting matchup despite the last-minute change.
