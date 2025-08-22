Omar Sy Spotted Filming ‘Lupin’ Season 4 in Paris

PARIS, France – Fans of the hit series ‘Lupin‘ are eagerly awaiting the fourth and final season, which is currently in production. The show, featuring the charming gentleman thief Assane Diop, is played by Omar Sy.

The filming began in May 2023 in the Paris region and is expected to wrap up by the end of summer, likely in September. On August 20 and 21, passersby were treated to sightings of ongoing scenes being shot throughout the capital.

The Paris police implemented traffic restrictions in the 16th arrondissement, particularly on Rue Beethoven, and in various streets of the 1st and 2nd arrondissements to facilitate the production. Social media users shared photos and videos of scenes taking place at locations including Place des Victoires and Rue de l’Amiral-de-Coligny.

In the footage, Assane Diop is seen galloping on horseback, donned in his iconic coat and cap, while pursued by police on motorcycles. Reports suggest that a stunt double may be performing these sequences, but Omar Sy was also spotted riding a mechanical horse during close-up takes to ensure actor safety.

‘Lupin’ has gained immense popularity, sitting as the fifth most-watched non-English series on the streaming platform. The final episodes of the series are scheduled to air in 2026.

In addition to starring in the series, Sy is taking on the role of showrunner alongside director Louis Leterrier. The eight-episode season, each approximately 45 minutes long, is being written by Mathilde Arnaud, Jean-Yves Arnaud, Florent Meyer, Tigran Rosine, and Pennda Ba, and will be directed by Édouard Salier, Everardo Gout, and Hugo Gelin.

The cast surrounding Omar Sy will also include Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard.