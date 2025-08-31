Omega European Masters Offers $3.25 Million Payout in Crans-Montana

Crans-Montana, Switzerland — The Omega European Masters returns this week at the prestigious Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, taking place from August 28 to 31, 2025. This annual tournament is part of the DP World Tour‘s ‘Closing Swing’ and boasts a total purse of $3.25 million.

This year, the champion will receive a hefty $553,500, amounting to about 17% of the total prize fund. Players will also compete for valuable 5,000 Race to Dubai points, crucial for their rankings in the tour.

Among the competitors are notable names, including England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, a two-time tournament winner, and defending champion Matt Wallace. 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark will be making his debut on this iconic course.

The tournament format features a field of 156 players taking to the course over four rounds. After two rounds, the top 65 players and ties will advance, with the possibility of a cut after three rounds if needed. This event not only presents a chance for monetary awards but also acts as a final opportunity for some players to impress Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald.

The prize money breakdown for the top finishers is as follows: 1st place will earn $553,500, 2nd place will receive $357,500, and the 3rd position will take home $204,750. The full list of payouts extends all the way to the 65th place, which earns $7,800.

The Omega European Masters has a storied legacy, symbolizing a significant moment in the DP World Tour season. This year’s tournament marks the 78th staging at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

As the event unfolds, competitors will be eager to kickstart a strong finish to the season, making this tournament a focal point for golf enthusiasts around the world.