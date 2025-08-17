Omos Set for Potential AAA Debut at TripleMania XXXIII

Mexico City, Mexico — Fans are buzzing about the possible debut of WWE Superstar Omos at the upcoming TripleMania XXXIII event, set for Saturday, August 16. Following WWE’s acquisition of the Lucha Libre promotion AAA, speculation arises around which WWE stars might appear on AAA programming.

A recent report from WrestleVotes highlights that Omos’ name has come up in discussions for a surprise appearance at the event. The towering wrestler, standing at 7’3”, has been sidelined from WWE programming in recent months but is seen as a special attraction.

“We are told Omos’ name has once again come up in AAA discussions,” the report stated, noting that sources believe his appearance could solidify his standing as a global spectacle. Fans are eager to see if the WWE’s intent to expand Omos’s reach will come to fruition during this major event.

The report continues to emphasize WWE’s goal to integrate AAA as part of its brand family. Fans of Omos can watch TripleMania XXXIII live for free on AAA’s official YouTube channel this Saturday to find out if he makes his anticipated appearance.