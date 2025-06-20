Oneil Cruz Aims to Rebound Against Rangers on Friday Night

PITTSBURGH, PA — Oneil Cruz looks to bounce back after a challenging performance when the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The game begins at 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park, and fans can watch it on SportsNet Pittsburgh and CW33.

Cruz, who has been a key player for the Pirates this season, leads the team with 13 home runs and has recorded 30 RBIs. Despite a four-strikeout game in his last outing, he ranks 32nd in Major League Baseball for home runs and 107th for RBIs.

The matchup features Cruz going against the Rangers’ ace, Jacob deGrom, who has a strong record of 6-2 and a 2.19 ERA this season. The Pirates come into this game having lost two of their last three series, while the Rangers are trying to recover after suffering a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals.

In terms of betting odds, the Rangers are favored at -178, while the Pirates are listed as +148 underdogs. The over/under for total runs in the game is set at 7.5, indicating expectations for a competitive matchup.

For Cruz, player prop bets include odds of 0.5 for total hits, with both over and under lined at -113. He has averaged 0.6 hits over his last ten games, leaving bettors unsure of what to expect tonight.

Despite recent struggles, the Pirates are hoping for a better outcome on their home turf. Cruz will need to shake off his recent performance to help lead his team, especially against a tough opponent like the Rangers.

The Pirates will aim to improve their record of 30-46 this season, while the Rangers, currently at 36-39, look to get back on track.