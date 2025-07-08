Sports
Oneil Cruz Makes Record Throw in Pirates’ Loss to Mariners
SEATTLE — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz made a remarkable throw of 105.2 mph to catch Seattle Mariners‘ J.P. Crawford at the plate during a game on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Despite Cruz’s impressive play, the Pirates lost to the Mariners 1-0, marking their third consecutive shutout.
Pirates interim manager Don Kelly praised Cruz’s throw, calling it ‘unbelievable’ and one of the best plays he’s seen live. ‘To be able to make that going that way and across his body was just an amazing play,’ he said.
The throw ranks as the second-hardest outfield assist since Statcast began tracking throws in 2015. The hardest throw recorded was at 105.5 mph by Aaron Hicks in 2016. Cruz’s throw surprised Crawford, who did not slide as he attempted to score.
With one out in the first inning, Mariners’ Jorge Polanco hit a single to left-center off Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes. Cruz fielded the hit and made a pinpoint throw to home plate, where catcher Tyler Davis was waiting to tag out Crawford.
In the game, Arozarena contributed significantly for the Mariners, hitting his 14th home run of the season and helping his team secure the win. Skenes had a solid outing, striking out 10 batters in five innings, but is currently 4-7 this season with a 1.94 ERA.
The Pirates have struggled, losing 6-0 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday, tying a major league record with six consecutive shutouts. They blanked the St. Louis Cardinals three times before heading to Seattle.
The Mariners’ starting pitcher, George Kirby, delivered 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts without walking a batter. Andres Muñoz sealed the win with his 21st save of the season.
Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-7, 4.16 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, while the Mariners will start right-hander Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.40) on Tuesday against the New York Yankees.
