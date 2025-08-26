The Onion’s Return to Print Attracts 50,000 New Subscribers

Madison, Wisconsin – The Onion, the well-known satirical news outlet, made a surprising return to print a year ago, and it has proven successful. The publication has welcomed over 50,000 new subscribers since launching its monthly print edition alongside its active website.

The Onion originally started as a campus weekly on August 29, 1988, in Madison. It ceased its print edition in 2013, shifting entirely to a digital format. However, in August 2024, The Onion announced a comeback to print under new ownership, now delivering monthly editions directly to subscribers.

Jordan LaFlure, The Onion’s executive editor, discussed the unexpected success with Nil Köksal on As It Happens. LaFlure expressed surprise at the publication’s growth over the past year, indicating a shift from a troubling time to a thriving one.

The new owners have empowered the team to explore a vision they always wanted: a return to print while moving away from outdated revenue models relying heavily on online banner advertisements. LaFlure emphasized the necessity of generating direct revenue from readers rather than solely relying on digital platforms.

As for the demographics of subscribers, LaFlure noted the majority skew male, with most in the 35 to 44 age range, but many younger readers are enjoying the print edition as well.

LaFlure added that the experience of consuming The Onion in print enhances the enjoyment compared to social media platforms. The juxtaposition of jokes within the print format offers a unique comedic experience, providing a more intimate context for readers.

Despite the current tumultuous political climate, LaFlure believes that satire remains resilient. He remarked that while it is challenging to satirize overzealous political figures, the tools of satire remain effective across different eras.

The Onion’s introduction of a print edition was labeled by some as an ultimate troll against traditional media. However, LaFlure stressed a deeper respect for solid journalism and acknowledged the pressing need for good reporting in society.

He recognizes that while other media brands can learn from The Onion’s decision to innovate, they may not all succeed in utilizing print as an avenue for financial recovery.

LaFlure concluded by sharing his belief that being bold and willing to try new things can still attract an audience, highlighting the potential for recovery and growth in the media landscape.