Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Premieres September 9

LOS ANGELES, CA – The popular series “Only Murders in the Building” is set to return for its fifth season on September 9. Hulu will debut the first three episodes of the new season, with new episodes released weekly thereafter.

This season follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they investigate the suspicious death of their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). The trio refuses to believe it was an accident and delves into New York’s hidden corners, unearthing a web of secrets connected to powerful billionaires, veteran mobsters, and the enigmatic residents of the Arconia.

In a synopsis released by the network, the trio must navigate the deepening divide between the New York they know and the rapidly changing city around them, where old mobsters struggle to maintain their hold against newer, more dangerous threats.

Alongside the main cast, Season 5 features an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and more.

Since its premiere in 2021, “Only Murders in the Building” has garnered strong critical acclaim and received nearly 60 Emmy nominations across its four seasons, including seven nominations for the upcoming 2025 Emmy Awards.

The series was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and J.J. Philbin. The show is produced by 20th Television.

Hulu’s announcement comes as excitement builds among fans for the next chapter in the series, promising another round of mystery and humor.