Education
Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
As the new school year begins, the Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre is actively recruiting volunteers to join its AnimalSmart™ team for delivering humane education in local classrooms.
The Ontario SPCA provides free AnimalSmart™ presentations for students in Grades 1-8 within its community, aiming to foster empathy, encourage responsibility, and strengthen connections with animals. A new theme titled ‘Animals in the Community’ will launch this fall, prompting the need for more volunteers.
Chantelle Wright, a dedicated volunteer, shared her enthusiasm for the program, stating, ‘My favourite thing about volunteering is hearing the sweet stories the children share about their animal companions.’ Wright has delivered seven presentations, reaching over 100 students in the Barrie area.
Nina Alexander, the Humane Education Manager at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, emphasized the significance of the program, saying, ‘We want to create a brighter future for animals, which is why it’s so important to show kids how special animals are and how to treat animals with respect and kindness.’ The AnimalSmart™ program is described as an engaging way to encourage children to think about the needs of animals for their happiness and health.
Volunteers are not required to have teaching experience or an educational background, as the Ontario SPCA provides one-on-one coaching and in-classroom mentoring with experienced educators, making it accessible for all who are passionate about animals and education.
