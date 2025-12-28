Sports
Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Loss to Bulls
ATLANTA, Ga. — Onyeka Okongwu showcased his talents on Sunday, contributing significantly despite the Atlanta Hawks‘ 152-150 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The 25-year-old center scored 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, while also pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.
Okongwu’s performance marked a strong recovery from a previous game where he only managed seven points against the San Antonio Spurs. This season, he has averaged 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game throughout the month of December. His consistency and ability to score have been crucial for the Hawks as they continue to navigate challenges with their roster.
Coach Quin Snyder expressed his satisfaction with Okongwu’s performance, noting his capacity for lead scoring during tight games. “Onyeka has been a vital part of our offense lately,” Snyder said. “He stepped up when we needed him, especially today with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined due to illness.”
Okongwu began his professional career with the USC Trojans, where he made headlines for his defensive skills and rebounding prowess. Now, in the NBA, he is proving his worth with performances that highlight his versatility on the court. His ability to contribute well-rounded statistics—like points, rebounds, and assists—underscores his growth as a player.
As Okongwu develops further in his career, he aims to maintain his performance level, noting the importance of hard work and humility. “I just keep focused on improving at every opportunity,” Okongwu stated. “My aim is to help the team win, and I know my game can continue to grow.”
Looking ahead, the Hawks are hopeful that Okongwu can maintain this momentum as they refine their lineup and strategies for upcoming games.
