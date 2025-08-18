Oogie Boogie Bash Returns to Disney California Adventure for Halloween Fun

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Oogie Boogie Bash is set to return to Disney California Adventure from August 17 through October 31, 2025. This family-friendly Halloween event invites guests to enjoy immersive Halloween-themed experiences, meet iconic Disney villains, and collect treats throughout the park.

On select nights, the park transforms into a spooky wonderland filled with beloved Disney characters dressed in Halloween attire. Guests can interact with characters like the notorious Syndrome from Pixar‘s The Incredibles and Maleficent from Walt Disney‘s Sleeping Beauty, who are making their Oogie Boogie Bash debut this year.

Oogie Boogie Bash runs from 6 PM to 11 PM, with ticket holders allowed entry as early as 3 PM. Event tickets are available for a separate purchase, with prices ranging from $139 to $199 depending on the date.

Disneyland encourages revelers of all ages to dress up for the event, providing a unique opportunity for families to showcase their creativity with costumes. Alongside traditional treat trails featuring candy and themed snacks, guests can experience special entertainment, including a parade that highlights rare character appearances.

Each night of the event, guests can expect thrilling attractions, including Villains Grove, which transforms the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail into a mystical realm featuring popular Disney villains. The immersive experience, combined with Halloween decor throughout the park, ensures an enchanting atmosphere for all.

As Halloween approaches, tickets are selling fast. Interested guests are advised to secure their places for a chance to participate in this bewitching celebration.

For more information on character appearances and to purchase tickets, guests can visit the Disneyland website or the Disneyland app.