US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Begins Title Defense Against Rebeka Masarova

NEW YORK, USA — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the US Open 2025 on Sunday. This match marks the beginning of Sabalenka’s title defense at the prestigious tennis tournament held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

World No. 1 Sabalenka, who secured her victory at the tournament last year, hopes to maintain her momentum as she kicks off the competition. The match is scheduled for the opening day of the tournament, which showcases some of the best tennis talent globally.

In the men’s singles category, four-time champion Novak Djokovic will meet American Learner Tien. The exciting matchups highlight a day filled with competitive spirit and athleticism.

Among the notable fixtures on day one, Aryna Sabalenka’s match against Rebeka Masarova is expected to draw significant attention. Matches across various stadiums will begin throughout the day, with live broadcasts available for fans worldwide.

Viewers in India can catch all the action on Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on the JioHotstar app. The stakes are high as players vie for a chance to advance further in the tournament.

As the US Open unfolds, fans will eagerly watch to see if Sabalenka can repeat her championship success and if Djokovic can continue his legacy as a leading competitor.