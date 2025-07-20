2025 Open Championship Set to Begin at Royal Portrush

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — The 2025 Open Championship kicks off on Thursday, July 17, at the historic Royal Portrush Golf Club, featuring 156 talented players vying for the prestigious Claret Jug.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy are the standout competitors this week. Both golfers are having strong seasons, with multiple Tour victories and having each already claimed a major title this year—McIlroy at the Masters and Scheffler at the PGA Championship.

“This championship means a lot to me, and I feel ready to compete,” said McIlroy in a press conference. “The history of the Open adds to the excitement, and Royal Portrush is an incredible venue.”

Viewers can catch all the action live through NBC and USA Networks, with streaming available via Peacock. The full television schedule includes early coverage beginning at 1:30 a.m. ET on July 17, with live broadcasts continuing through the weekend.

The complete TV schedule for the championship is as follows: Thursday, July 17, will feature coverage from 1:30-4 a.m. on Peacock and 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on USA; Friday, July 18, will have the same times. Saturday, July 19, will showcase NBC coverage from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., while Sunday, July 20, will also have coverage from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on NBC.

This year’s tournament witnesses a diverse field, including defending champion Phil Mickelson and notable names such as Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. Their performance will be closely watched, especially in the tight competition for the Claret Jug.

Fans following the tournament online can check out streaming options and events through the NBC Sports App or Peacock. The excitement is set to unfold as the first round begins.