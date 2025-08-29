Sports
US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
Flushing Meadows, NY – The US Open is known for its unique atmosphere, contrasting sharply with more subdued tournaments like Wimbledon. Amid the noise of loud music and boisterous fans, players face an additional challenge as they compete for one of tennis’s biggest titles.
Just weeks after a quieter Wimbledon, where silence reigns, the US Open fills courts with noise that many describe as chaotic. Sports journalist McElwee emphasized the difference, stating, “The US Open atmosphere is completely different,” likening it to a vibrant soccer match instead of a traditional tennis event.
Compounding the bustling environment, the sweet and savory scents from food vendors mingle with more alarming aromas, causing distractions for players and journalists alike. World No. 12 Casper Ruud noted, “I’m not a big fan of the smell of weed when you walk around,” referencing increased marijuana use following a 2021 legalization in New York.
As the largest tennis venue, Arthur Ashe Stadium often hosts some of the loudest crowds. McElwee recalls the memorable noise during Serena Williams’ 2022 run: “The crowd noise during that run for her was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.” Even smaller venues like Louis Armstrong Stadium can erupt into unexpected chaos, as seen in a recent first-round match between Benjamin Bonzi and Daniil Medvedev.
Medvedev incited spectators after a moment of controversy caused by a cameraman on the court, leading to a delayed serve and significant crowd noise. “It was tough to hear the ball,” Bonzi commented after the match, emphasizing the difficulty of focusing amidst the uproar.
Players take the Washington Heights energy in stride, with some thriving in the vibrant environment. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton have both voiced their excitement about the atmosphere. Tiafoe relishes the drama, claiming it’s “funny as hell,” while Shelton expresses that he finds “peace in the chaos.”
For Emma Navarro, the less formal vibe at the US Open is refreshing. “It’s a sporting event for them,” she said, appreciating the detachment of casual fans walking around during matches.
As the tournament continues, it remains evident that this lively atmosphere shapes player experiences and performances. McElwee noted the high energy required to compete at such a charged event, suggesting it’s a true test for those who wish to succeed in the evolving sport.
