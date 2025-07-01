What’s Open and Closed in Toronto for Canada Day 2025

Toronto, Ontario — As Canada Day approaches on Tuesday, July 1, many residents are preparing to celebrate the country’s 158th birthday. While several attractions are expected to welcome visitors, many businesses and governmental services will be closed for the statutory holiday.

On July 1, notable attractions such as Ripley’s Aquarium, the Toronto Zoo, and CN Tower will remain open, allowing visitors to enjoy the festivities. Ripley’s Aquarium will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the CN Tower will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Many other popular spots, including Canada Post, all banks, and LCBO locations, will not be operational. Federal, provincial, and municipal government offices will also be closed, which includes passport services and the Toronto Public Library branches.

For those looking to shop or dine out, it’s essential to check each specific business’s hours as many will operate on reduced schedules. Places like Square One Shopping Centre, Rabba grocery stores, and most Shoppers Drug Mart locations are expected to be open, along with several restaurants.

For transit users, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will run on a holiday schedule, while GO Transit operates on a Saturday schedule. Additionally, some waste collection will be adjusted, with garbage pickup delayed by one day.

Fireworks displays are also part of the celebration, scheduled to start at 10 p.m. at several locations, including Ashbridges Bay and Centennial Park.

As families and friends gather to celebrate, it’s crucial to plan ahead and confirm the hours of local businesses and services this Canada Day.