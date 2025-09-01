U.S. Open Day 8: Alcaraz, Vondroušová Shine Amidtense Matches

NEW YORK, N.Y. — On Day 8 of the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová stood out as the stars amid thrilling matches. Alcaraz, the world No. 2, reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal without losing a set, while Vondroušová battled back from a set down to defeat Elena Rybakina, securing her spot among the last eight.

Alcaraz, who showcased an exceptional performance, defeated Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets. His victory marks his 14th Grand Slam quarterfinal and was highlighted by impressive shot-making that entertained the crowd. ‘It feels great to be so consistent,’ Alcaraz said after the match.

Vondroušová, nursing injuries that required two surgeries last year, overwhelmed Rybakina after dropping the first set. She fired 13 aces and utilized a mix of backhand slices and powerful forehands to regain momentum. ‘I knew I had to push through,’ Vondroušová said, celebrating her comeback.

The competition intensified as spectators now have to plan and strategize their quest for autographs from their favorite players. Fans have begun rushing courts, armed with jumbo tennis balls for signatures, often moving to the front during decisive moments in matches.

In a gripping encounter, Barbora Krejčíková fought through a tiebreak against L. Tien, showcasing her resilience against pressure, while Denis Shapovalov nearly took down Jannik Sinner but faltered on match points. These matches emphasize how players adapt under pressure, particularly when playing from behind.

As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for upcoming matches, including the much-anticipated face-off between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. With top seeds performing well, including Jessica Pegula defeating Ann Li convincingly, fans are eager to see if any upsets arise in the later rounds of this prestigious event.