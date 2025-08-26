US Open Day 3: Predictions for Women’s Singles Matches

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The first round of women’s singles at the US Open wraps up on Tuesday, August 25, with 20 matches remaining. Our team at LastWordOnTennis examines key matchups as the event continues.

Tope Oke highlights the contrast in experience between the players, noting that both competitors were on the ITF circuits last year. However, Joint‘s swift rise into the top 50 makes her a strong favorite against Andorran debutant Jimenez Kasintseva. Oke predicts a two-set victory for Joint.

Jordan Reynolds agrees, praising Joint’s composure at a young age and her superior hard court skills thus far in the tournament. He also predicts Joint will win in two sets.

Ilemona Onekutu brings a different perspective, mentioning both players’ desire for a breakthrough. He believes Joint’s comfort on hard courts will give her an edge, although he sees the match going to three sets.

In another matchup, Tope Oke notes that while Linda Noskova is generally better on hard courts, Hungarian Galfi‘s style could create complications. Oke predicts a three-set match favoring Noskova.

Jordan notes that despite Galfi being an “inferior player,” her fearless attitude might allow for an upset, but he still expects Noskova to win in two sets.

Ilemona acknowledges Noskova’s hard court expertise but highlights Galfi’s potential to catch fire in a competitive match, predicting a two-set win for Noskova.

Francesca Jones, on a strong run after winning the Palermo Challenger, faces Eva Lys. Oke feels Lys will win in three sets. Jordan expects Lys’s aggressive play will secure her a straight-set victory, while Ilemona acknowledges Jones’s comeback story but favors Lys in a deciding three sets.

Naomi Osaka‘s matchup against Minnen sees Oke optimistic about Osaka repeating past successes at this venue, predicting a two-set win for the Japanese star. Jordan shares similar sentiments, believing Minnen will struggle to handle Osaka’s power.

Ilemona notes Osaka’s gradual return to form on hard courts, suggesting that Minnen may not be ready to face such an experienced opponent.

As the final matches approach, the excitement builds around these predictions and the possible outcomes of the matches slated for Day 3.