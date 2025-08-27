US Open Day 4 Preview: Sabalenka, Pegula Lead Exciting Second Round Matches

New York, USA – The US Open kicks off day four with thrilling second-round matches, featuring top-seeded players vying for progression. Leading the charge is world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, facing Polina Kudermetova, while last year’s runner-up Jessica Pegula takes on Anna Blinkova.

Aryna Sabalenka breezed through her opening match against Rebecca Masarova in straight sets and looks to build on that performance. “I expect Sabalenka to improve in this match,” said analyst Jordan. Despite Kudermetova’s potential, Sabalenka’s dominance this season, marked by three titles, makes her the clear favorite. Professional predictions lean towards another quick win for Sabalenka, likely in straight sets.

In another notable match, Jessica Pegula aims to shake off uneven recent form against Blinkova. An expert predicts a competitive bout but ultimately trusts Pegula’s established skills on hard courts will prevail. “Pegula’s consistency will be hard for Blinkova to overcome,” Ilemona stated.

The women’s matchups continue with Elise Mertens touted to outperform Lulu Sun thanks to her experience and strong backhand. “Mertens should win this in straight sets,” predicted Jordan.

Belinda Bencic, having demonstrated her prowess by knocking out Rebecca Sramkova, is expected to extend her run against Ann Li. Analysts hint that Bencic’s strategic play against Li’s backhand may be crucial in this encounter.

Among the darker horses, a match between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko could stir surprises. Townsend’s varied play style poses significant threats to Ostapenko’s aggression, with some believing an upset might be on the horizon.

Experts also show optimism for Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova, both players boasting impressive records. Rybakina’s firepower is expected to take her past Tereza Valentova, while Krejcikova’s depth may challenge Moyuka Uchijima.

As the tournament heats up, all eyes will be on these crucial matchups. The second round is sure to bring unforgettable moments.