U.S. Open: Day Two Highlights and Key Matches

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — The 2025 U.S. Open kicked off its second day with a series of exciting first-round matches on August 29. Notably, Venus Williams returned to the main draw at age 45, alongside other top players like Madison Keys and Carlos Alcaraz seeking to make a mark in New York.

Madison Keys, seeded sixth, faced unseeded Renata Zarazúa from Mexico in a matchup that began at 11:30 a.m. ET. Keys, the Australian Open champion, looks to build on her Grand Slam title as she opens her campaign against Zarazúa, whom she defeated previously at the 2024 French Open.

In another highlight, Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed and last year’s semifinalist, took on Yoshihito Nishioka. Tiafoe expressed his love for playing in New York, stating that it drives him to compete fiercely. The match was close, with Tiafoe leading their head-to-head record 3-2.

The crowd was thrilled to see Venus Williams back at the U.S. Open, facing 11th seed Karolína Muchová. Williams, who has had her struggles and triumphs in the sport, sought to continue her legacy against Muchová, who has been performing well lately, including a semifinal appearance in prior years.

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed and reigning champion, faced a challenging first-round opponent in Reilly Opelka. This match marked their first encounter, and Alcaraz was determined to improve upon last year’s early exit at the tournament.

Barbora Krejčíková, a two-time Grand Slam winner, took on teenager Victoria Mboko, who recently claimed her first WTA title. The 22nd seed Mboko showed great potential after defeating several established players in her previous tournaments.

Later in the day, Jack Draper, seeded fifth, looked to bounce back from injury as he faced Federico Gomez in a first-round battle. Both players entered the match eager for a good start.

With matches set to continue through the day, fans anticipate more surprises and thrilling performances as the world’s best players vie for the title in one of tennis’ most prestigious events.