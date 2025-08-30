US Open Day 7: Zverev and Sinner Face Canadian Rivals

Flushing Meadows, New York City — The US Open continues on Day 7, with exciting matchups scheduled for Sunday, August 29, 2025. Top players Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have both reached the third round, simplifying their paths as they gear up to challenge Canadian opponents.

Sinner will face Denis Shapovalov, while Zverev is set to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players have performed well in the tournament so far, winning their previous matches in straight sets. Sports analysts expect that both will advance with relative ease against their Canadian rivals.

In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek, the tournament favorite, will compete against Anna Kalinskaya. Swiatek, a previous titleholder, enters the match confidently after winning against Emiliano Arango and Suzan Lamens in early rounds. Kalinskaya, however, has shown improvement recently, having reached the finals in Washington and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

The home crowd will be cheering for Coco Gauff, a prominent American player, as she faces Magdalena Frech. Gauff is determined to defend her title after winning at Roland Garros and overcoming Donna Vekic in her previous round.

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka will also be in action, going up against Daria Kasatkina. Osaka has displayed solid form, winning her first two matches without dropping a set. Kasatkina has had a less consistent season, making her an underdog in this matchup.

Supporters can tune in to Sky Sports Tennis for coverage of these crucial matches. As the tournament progresses, the excitement builds with every match adding to the drama at Flushing Meadows.