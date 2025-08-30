Sports
US Open Day 7: Zverev and Sinner Face Canadian Rivals
Flushing Meadows, New York City — The US Open continues on Day 7, with exciting matchups scheduled for Sunday, August 29, 2025. Top players Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev have both reached the third round, simplifying their paths as they gear up to challenge Canadian opponents.
Sinner will face Denis Shapovalov, while Zverev is set to meet Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players have performed well in the tournament so far, winning their previous matches in straight sets. Sports analysts expect that both will advance with relative ease against their Canadian rivals.
In the women’s draw, Iga Swiatek, the tournament favorite, will compete against Anna Kalinskaya. Swiatek, a previous titleholder, enters the match confidently after winning against Emiliano Arango and Suzan Lamens in early rounds. Kalinskaya, however, has shown improvement recently, having reached the finals in Washington and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.
The home crowd will be cheering for Coco Gauff, a prominent American player, as she faces Magdalena Frech. Gauff is determined to defend her title after winning at Roland Garros and overcoming Donna Vekic in her previous round.
Two-time champion Naomi Osaka will also be in action, going up against Daria Kasatkina. Osaka has displayed solid form, winning her first two matches without dropping a set. Kasatkina has had a less consistent season, making her an underdog in this matchup.
Supporters can tune in to Sky Sports Tennis for coverage of these crucial matches. As the tournament progresses, the excitement builds with every match adding to the drama at Flushing Meadows.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State