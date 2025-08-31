Sports
US Open 2025: Djokovic, Alcaraz Ready for Day Eight Matches
NEW YORK, USA — Day eight of the US Open 2025 is set to feature thrilling matchups as former champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz take the court in the round of 16 on August 31. Both players are favored to continue their winning streaks as they face off against Jan-Lennard Struff and Arthur Rinderknech, respectively.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, will compete against Rinderknech of France. Alcaraz’s powerful game has dominated his previous matches, setting high expectations for this matchup.
Meanwhile, Djokovic, who at 38 is the oldest male to reach the fourth round since Jimmy Connors in 1991, is looking to solidify his legacy. He faces Struff, ranked 144 in the world, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic has a perfect 7-0 record against Struff and aims to maintain that dominance.
On the women’s side, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is set to clash with unseeded Cristina Bucsa, while Elena Rybakina hopes to build on her recent success against Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion from two years ago.
The matches will start at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, and fans can watch live on Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Streaming options are also available through ESPN+ and other platforms.
Recent Posts
- AFC South Teams Gear Up for 2025 NFL Season Showdown
- Incoming Solar Storm May Ignite Auroras This Labor Day
- Bruno Lage Discusses Squad Changes Ahead of Key Match
- Top-ranked Nebraska Meets No. 7 Kentucky in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
- Real Betis Hosts Athletic Bilbao in Key La Liga Match
- Betis Faces Athletic Club Amid Antony Transfer Uncertainty
- Juventus Faces Genoa in Serie A Showdown
- Pegula and Navarro Advance to US Open Third Round with Strong Wins
- Ann Li’s Journey: Rising Star in American Tennis
- Arteta Confident Eze Can Shine in Arsenal Debut Against Liverpool
- Kostas Tsimikas Heads to Roma on Loan from Liverpool
- Elena Rybakina Dominates Emma Raducanu at US Open Third Round
- Transfer Market Frenzy: Key Moves for Liverpool, Roma, and Beyond
- Davinson Sanchez Scores First Goal for Galatasaray in League Victory
- USA Network’s ‘The Rainmaker’ Moves Production from SC to Ireland
- Borussia Dortmund Aims for First Bundesliga Win Against Union Berlin
- Spokane Expands Speed Camera Program as School Year Begins
- Nick Woltemade Surprises VfB Stuttgart with Sudden Transfer to Newcastle
- Republic Services Faces Challenges in Landfill Expansion Efforts
- Eliesse Ben Seghir Set to Join Bayer Leverkusen from AS Monaco