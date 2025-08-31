US Open 2025: Djokovic, Alcaraz Ready for Day Eight Matches

NEW YORK, USA — Day eight of the US Open 2025 is set to feature thrilling matchups as former champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz take the court in the round of 16 on August 31. Both players are favored to continue their winning streaks as they face off against Jan-Lennard Struff and Arthur Rinderknech, respectively.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, will compete against Rinderknech of France. Alcaraz’s powerful game has dominated his previous matches, setting high expectations for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who at 38 is the oldest male to reach the fourth round since Jimmy Connors in 1991, is looking to solidify his legacy. He faces Struff, ranked 144 in the world, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic has a perfect 7-0 record against Struff and aims to maintain that dominance.

On the women’s side, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is set to clash with unseeded Cristina Bucsa, while Elena Rybakina hopes to build on her recent success against Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion from two years ago.

The matches will start at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, and fans can watch live on Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Streaming options are also available through ESPN+ and other platforms.