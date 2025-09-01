U.S. Open: Fourth Round Drama as Stars Advance and Others Fall

NEW YORK, NY — The fourth round of the 2025 U.S. Open is in full swing at Flushing Meadows. Carlos Alcaraz, seeded No. 2, and Jessica Pegula, the No. 4 seed, both advanced in straight sets. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend faced a heartbreaking loss against Barbora Krejčíková, after failing to convert eight match points, losing 6-1, 6-7(13), 3-6.

Today’s action also features Taylor Fritz, seeded No. 4, who made a swift exit into the quarterfinals. He sealed a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tomáš Macháč, showcasing consistent and powerful play throughout the match. As Fritz celebrated, eyes shifted to the high-stakes match between Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff, with Djokovic leading 6-3 and 1-2 in the second set.

The night session kicked off with Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, who faced Cristina Bucșa in Arthur Ashe Stadium while Djokovic was looking to capitalize on his serve to maintain his lead. Djokovic’s opening serve game was powerful, raising cheers from his supporters as he aimed to push against Struff’s aggressive returns.

In the previous rounds, the U.S. Open has seen several highlights, including the impressive performances by last year’s finalist, Pegula, and fellow American athletes. The tournament boasts a total prize pool of $31.62 million, with each singles champion set to earn $5 million.

As the tournament progresses, fans are eager to see if an American will reclaim the title or if Alcaraz and Sabalenka can maintain their paths toward the championship.