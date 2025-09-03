U.S. Open Highlights Showcase Thrilling Third and Fourth Rounds

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2025 U.S. Open tennis championships are in full swing, featuring exciting highlights from the third and fourth rounds. The tournament, known for its high-stakes matches, has captivated fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

On Saturday, August 30, Naomi Osaka of Japan dazzled the crowd with her powerful shots against Daria Kasatkina of Australia. Osaka’s match left spectators on the edge of their seats as she effortlessly returned Kasatkina’s serves.

In another thrilling match on the same day, Frances Tiafoe of the United States faced Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany. Tiafoe entranced the audience with his strategic plays and quick reactions, demonstrating why he remains a fan favorite.

Sunday, August 31, saw Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic challenge Adrian Mannarino from France. Lehecka, known for his strong serve, pushed Mannarino to the limits, adding an element of excitement to the day’s matches.

Fans also witnessed a compelling matchup between Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech on August 30. Gauff’s impressive serves and agile footwork led her to a decisive victory, affirming her status as a rising star in women’s tennis.

The fourth-round matches continued to showcase fierce competition as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain battled Luciano Darderi from Italy on August 29. Alcaraz’s powerful returns drew cheers from the audience, demonstrating the intensity of the tournament.

As the tournament progresses, the stakes grow higher, and fans eagerly await upcoming matches to see which players will emerge victorious. With champions vying for the title, the 2025 U.S. Open promises to deliver spectacular moments that will be remembered for years to come.