2025 US Open Highlights: Sinner, Alcaraz Advance; Major Upsets Occur

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 US Open kicked off Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, featuring intense first-round matches. Reigning champion Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are top contenders as the tournament unfolds. Sinner, the No. 1 seed, defeated his opponent Vít Kopriva easily, handling him 6-1, 6-1, while No. 2 Alcaraz took down unseeded Reilly Opelka in a measured 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory.

On Sunday evening, Sinner appeared strong, showing apparent dominance right from the start. The 22-year-old’s commanding performance mirrored his success this season; he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, marking him as a favorite in New York.

Alcaraz’s victory over Opelka also showcased his prowess, breaking Opelka’s serve in each set and maintaining his focus against the towering player who stands at 6-foot-11.

The women’s side unveiled surprises as well. Notably, sixth seed Madison Keys was upset by unseeded Renata Zarazua, who triumphed in a dramatic three-set match 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5. Keys struggled with unforced errors, tallying an astonishing 89 throughout the match. This defeat marks a significant blow for Keys, who has made several deep runs in previous years.

Venus Williams, at 45 years old, fought valiantly but fell to No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova, losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Williams sought to make history as the second-oldest woman to win a singles match at the US Open, but her efforts came up short.

In addition to Sinner and Alcaraz, the tournament continues with other notable matches involving high-profile players such as Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, both looking to advance.

With thrilling matches expected in the second round, fans are eagerly anticipating what could unfold at one of tennis’s biggest stages.