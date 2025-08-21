US Open Introduces Exciting Mixed Doubles Format with Top Stars

New York, USA – The US Open‘s mixed doubles tournament begins Tuesday, August 19, featuring a revamped format and an impressive lineup of players. This year, the event takes place before the main singles draw, showcasing top-ranked singles competitors in a new best-of-three sets format.

The tournament is designed to attract big names in tennis, with matches exclusively held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Traditionally, mixed doubles run concurrently with the main event, but this year it has been condensed to just two days during qualifying week.

Frances Tiafoe, a two-time US Open semifinalist, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to showcase talent in front of packed arenas. “It’s good to get out there and have some fun,” Tiafoe said. “I’m going to be there doing media and other things anyways, so might as well go out there and try to make some extra money.”

The unique draw for this tournament features 16 pairs, including 10 major singles champions. The teams were determined using singles rankings, making it easier for top players to enter. This year, the total prize money has increased to an impressive $2.35 million, with the winners set to receive $1 million.

Matches will require teams to win only four games for a set, with a tiebreak at four all. The final is the only match that will use traditional scoring of six games to win a set. Venus Williams, another big name, welcomed the innovative changes. “I love innovation. I feel it’s fantastic,” she said.

Although the format has drawn mixed reactions, especially from traditional doubles specialists, the buzz around the event is palpable. Fans can expect a showcase of both established stars and emerging players eager to make their mark. Leading pairs include Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud, as well as Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, each excited about teaming up.

With play starting at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the court as the most celebrated names in tennis come together for this historic mixed doubles tournament.