US Open 2025: Key Matchups and Player Insights Ahead of the Final Grand Slam

NEW YORK, USA — The US Open, the final Grand Slam event of 2025, kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 24, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka leads a strong field, as she aims for back-to-back titles. The tournament runs through Sept. 7, offering plenty of action on the courts.

This year, the top three seeds consist of the last three champions: No. 1 Sabalenka, No. 2 Iga Swiatek, and No. 3 Coco Gauff. Since its inception in 1887, the US Open has crowned champions who have transformed the sport of tennis. The winner this year will receive $5 million.

The main draw features 128 players in women’s singles, with 104 entries based on rankings, while the remaining spots include wild cards and qualifiers. Notably, Venus Williams, receiving a wild card, is making her 25th appearance.

The tournament’s format includes no byes, and the women’s singles champion must win seven matches to secure the title. Upcoming key matches include potential clashes between top seeds, with projected fourth-round matchups such as Sabalenka versus Clara Tauson and Gauff against Daria Kasatkina.

First-round games are crucial; players earn points and prize money as they advance. For example, first-round matches earn players 10 points and $110,000, escalating to 2,000 points and $5 million for the champion.

As of now, Aryna Sabalenka holds the World No. 1 ranking. If she reaches at least the quarterfinals, she will maintain her position. However, both Swiatek and Gauff are eyeing the top spot should they win the title.

The 2025 US Open promises high-stakes action and thrilling storylines ahead of its commencement.