U.S. Open 2025: Key Storylines and Matches to Watch

Flushing Meadows, New York – As the 2025 U.S. Open kicks off, fans are eager to see if the world’s best players can deliver exciting matches and compelling storylines over the next two weeks. Aryna Sabalenka enters the tournament as the defending champion, but her quest for a Grand Slam title remains at the forefront of media attention.

Sabalenka has had a remarkable season, winning three of the past five hard-court majors but still lacking a Grand Slam title this year. ‘If this goal is not achieved, I’ll still think that this season has been really amazing for me,’ she said in her pre-tournament news conference. With a strong track record this season, she hopes to defend her title and finish strong.

Meanwhile, the men’s field will feature rising stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are viewed as the favorites heading into the tournament. Sinner, who retained the world No. 1 ranking after a doping suspension, faces pressure to defend his title in New York. If Alcaraz performs well, he could reclaim the top spot. ‘If we don’t continue to improve, players will catch us,’ Sinner noted, emphasizing the competition.

In a notable match, Alcaraz will face Reilly Opelka, who is known for his powerful serve and tall frame. ‘It’s going to be really difficult playing Opelka for the first time,’ Alcaraz remarked, indicating his awareness of the challenge ahead.

Another highlight is Venus Williams, the former champion who returns to Grand Slam action at 45 years old. She faces 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round. ‘It won’t be easy. It’s not easy for anyone out here,’ Williams stated, expressing her determination to compete.

With many matches and stories to follow, the U.S. Open promises to be a thrilling event filled with high-stakes competition.