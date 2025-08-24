2025 US Open Kicks Off With Exciting Matches In New York

New York, NY – The 2025 US Open begins on Sunday, August 24, featuring a thrilling lineup of matches in both the men’s and women’s draws. Among the highlights is an all-American matchup between fifth seed Taylor Fritz and Emilio Nava.

The intense action kicks off in the afternoon with Fritz facing 23-year-old Nava, who has shown significant improvement this season. Fritz, the 2024 finalist, is determined to represent American tennis well and end a 22-year Grand Slam title drought. He leads their head-to-head record 2-0, having recently defeated Nava in Cincinnati.

The evening session features seventh seed Novak Djokovic taking on 19-year-old American Lerner Tien. While Djokovic is considered one of the greatest players of all time, he has not played a match since his Wimbledon semifinal exit in July. Tien, having climbed to the 48th ranking, is eager to make an impact after defeating several top players this season.

As for match predictions, many favor Fritz to win against Nava, owing to his strong performance on hard courts, where he has won a significant number of first-serve points. Tien, however, is also a contender despite facing an uphill battle against Djokovic, who may still be shaking off some rust from his break.

The match between Fritz and Nava is set to begin at 1:00 PM ET on Louis Armstrong Stadium, promising fans an exciting start to this year’s tournament.