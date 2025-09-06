U.S. Open: A Look Back at a Legendary Final

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — On a windy September afternoon in 1981, Martina Navratilova faced off against Tracy Austin in the U.S. Open final, both tied at a set apiece and 6-6 in the third. This historic match marked the first instance of a deciding-set tiebreak in Grand Slam history, a pivotal moment that would change the sport forever.

The introduction of tiebreaks at the U.S. Open in 1970 had already shaken the traditionalists, and as the two fierce competitors prepared for their final standoff, excitement filled the air. Navratilova, an 18-year-old who had recently defected from Czechoslovakia, was looking for her first home Slam title, while Austin, already a U.S. Open champion at just 16, sought to reclaim her spot atop the sport.

Navratilova was known for her powerful serve-and-volley style, contrasting with Austin’s steady baseline game. Despite Navratilova’s strong efforts, it was Austin who began to turn the tide as the match wore on, successfully exploiting her rival’s weaknesses.

Austin took the second set in a tiebreak, leaving both players on edge as they headed into the climactic final tiebreak. The initial momentum leaned toward Austin, who had a game plan to attack Navratilova’s slice backhand. She executed her strategy beautifully, earning crucial points with sharp, down-the-line shots.

As the tiebreak progressed, Austin’s confidence surged. With a flurry of accurate shots, she built a lead, causing Navratilova to struggle with her responses. The crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium was on their feet, witnessing a stunning rally of power and precision.

“I just must have felt that there was an opening down the lines,” Austin said later, reflecting on her decisive play. “I just ripped three down the line for three points.” Indeed, that was the turning point, as the crowd roared in approval.

Navratilova, despite her earlier dominance, faltered in the final stretches of the tiebreak. A missed backhand volley and a double fault sealed her fate. “It’s tough to know. I had a plan, but it just didn’t come together at the end,” she remarked post-match.

Austin triumphed with a score that etched her name in the annals of tennis history. The match not only gave the young American star another title but also showcased an exciting new chapter in tennis, as the tiebreak became an integral part of the game.

While injuries plagued Austin’s career in the following years, she holds a fondness for that moment. “It was an important summer for me,” she said, recalling how it set the stage for her stardom.

Navratilova, who never watched the tiebreak again, instead reflects on the importance of that match. “That’s why I started crying, not because I lost the match,” she admitted, underscoring the impact of defining moments in sports.