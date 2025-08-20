US Open Mixed Doubles Tournament Reaches Semifinals amid Controversy

NEW YORK — The revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament, which has faced criticism for its format and limited field, began on Tuesday and quickly narrowed to its final four, vying for a trophy and a $1 million prize on Wednesday night.

The No. 3 seeds, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, won their matches with ease and will meet the top-seeded duo of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in one semifinal. Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the only traditional mixed doubles team remaining, will compete against late replacements Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the other semifinal.

This mixed doubles event, featuring many singles players, has raised questions about its legitimacy. Pegula expressed frustration when Draper referred to the tournament as an exhibition during a news conference. “He shouldn’t be saying that, but that’s OK,” Pegula remarked. “It’s not an exhibition.”

In the early rounds, past US Open champions were eliminated, including Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, who lost 4-2, 4-2 to Pegula and Draper. The second seeds, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina, also fell quickly in the first round.

Critics of the tournament’s new format include doubles specialists like Errani and Vavassori. They noted that while the $1 million prize could significantly boost doubles players, most traditional players were not given the opportunity to compete this year. “There are always positives and negatives,” Vavassori said, acknowledging the packed stadium and increased visibility for doubles matches.

The new schedule allows mixed doubles matches to occur early and without conflict from singles events. This change has attracted larger crowds, contributing to a vibrant atmosphere during the tournament’s initial matches.

The mixed doubles format was reshaped to include shorter matches, switching to sets of four games with a 10-point tiebreak instead of full sets. The finals will return to traditional rules, creating a mix of fast-paced action and classic competition.

As spectators filled the stadiums during “fan week,” the revamped mixed doubles event has delivered excitement and drama that fans expect during the US Open.

With the semifinals set to begin shortly, the matches promise to showcase both emerging talents and established champions as they compete for a title.