U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Tournament Debuts New Format This Year

New York, NY

This year’s U.S. Open will feature a new mixed doubles tournament format, moving from its traditional spot during the third week to the week before the main draw begins. Tournament organizers aim to include top singles players, creating a more competitive environment.

“The Mixed Doubles Championship is going to be one of the main attractions of the U.S. Open this year,” said Stacey Allaster, U.S. Open Tournament Director, in an interview. “It’s going to be fast-paced. It’s going to be competitive. It’s going to be fun.”

The fresh format includes a smaller field of sixteen teams competing across two days—August 19 and 20. Teams will qualify based on combined singles rankings, and a portion will receive wild card entries. The championship will also feature a significant prize increase, with the winning team earning $1 million.

“We wanted to showcase the world’s best competing together,” said Lew Sherr, CEO of the USTA. “Seeing the teams that have already put their names on the entry list makes us excited. The players are behind this initiative, and we know that the fans will love it.”

As of late July 2025, the confirmed teams include top-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Emma Navarro, along with other renowned athletes. All matches will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, with broadcasts on ESPN2 and streaming available on ESPN+.

Despite some criticism about the singles players dominating the field, defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will also be participating after receiving a wild card entry.

The format change has drawn mixed reactions, but many players, including Jessica Pegula, expressed excitement for the opportunity to compete at the U.S. Open.