Sports
U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship Launches with New Format
NEW YORK, NY — The U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship kicks off today, August 19, 2025, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Tournament organizers have redesigned the event, moving it to a week before the main singles draw starts and allowing top players to participate.
This year’s competition features 16 teams, eight with direct entry based on combined singles ranking and eight wild-card teams. “The Mixed Doubles Championship is going to be one of the main attractions of the U.S. Open this year,” said Stacey Allaster, Tournament Director. “It’s going to be fast-paced. It’s going to be competitive. It’s going to be fun.”
The redesigned format includes matches played as best-of-three sets to four games with no-ad scoring, leading to a tiebreak at 4-4 and a 10-point tiebreak in lieu of a third set. The winning team will take home $1 million, a significant increase from previous prize amounts.
“We wanted to showcase the world’s best men and women competing with and against one another,” said Lew Sherr, CEO of USTA. Early entries include popular players such as Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, who are looking forward to the challenge. Pegula remarked on the importance of innovation in engaging fans.
The tournament continues tomorrow, August 20, with semifinals and a final match slated for 7 p.m. Eastern. All matches will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, broadcasted live on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+.
