2025 U.S. Open Moves to Round of 16 on Sunday

New York, NY – The 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships will enter the Round of 16 on Sunday, marking a pivotal moment in both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. The day’s competitions will commence at 11 a.m. ET and will be available on ESPN Select.

On Sunday, fans can expect an exciting lineup. In the men’s singles, matches include Adrian Mannarino facing off against #20 Jiri Lehecka at Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11:00 AM. Following that, at 1:30 PM, Arthur Rinderknech will challenge #2 Carlos Alcaraz on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The day will wrap up with a match featuring #7 Novak Djokovic against Jan-Lennard Struff at 7:00 PM.

Women’s singles will kick off at 11:30 AM with #4 Jessica Pegula competing against Ann Li at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At 1:00 PM, Barbora Krejcikova will go up against Taylor Townsend at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The top-seeded player, #1 Aryna Sabalenka, faces Cristina Bucsa at 5:00 PM.

The women’s doubles second round will also feature noteworthy matchups, starting at 12:30 PM. McCartney Kessler and Peyton Stearns will take on #2 Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini at the Grandstand, while other matches will occur on various courts throughout the day, concluding with #14 Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund competing at 3:00 PM.

In men’s doubles, the action begins with Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Camilo Ugo Carabelli against #13 Sander Arends and Luke Johnson at 11:00 AM. The excitement continues throughout the day with matches scheduled until 6:00 PM.

The diverse slate of matches reflects the high-caliber talent competing in this year’s tournament as players aim for coveted titles and the chance to advance further in the U.S. Open.