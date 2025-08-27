2025 US Open Offers Record $90 Million in Player Compensation

Flushing Meadows, NY — The 2025 US Open is set to make history with the largest player compensation in tennis history, totaling $90 million. This amount marks a significant 20% increase from last year’s $75 million purse.

Reigning champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are both looking to defend their titles in this year’s tournament, which runs from August 24 to September 7. Each singles winner will take home $5 million.

ESPN will provide exclusive coverage throughout the three-week event, marking the first time the tournament opens on a Sunday. Fans can catch coverage starting at noon ET on ABC on August 24.

The championship schedule features daily play beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Viewers can access matches through ESPN’s family of networks, including ESPN and ESPN2, as well as online streaming options.

In the men’s draw, top-seeded Jannik Sinner will face tough competitors like No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, who is pursuing his 25th Grand Slam title. The women’s draw features Sabalenka, who faces challenges from Iga Świątek and Jessica Pegula.

Venus Williams will make her return to singles action, facing No. 11 Karolina Muchova. Williams, a veteran on the tour, last played in the 2023 US Open.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is poised to host this thrilling championship, welcoming both seasoned professionals and eager fans.

“We are excited to kick off the tournament and see the world’s top players compete for tennis’s most prestigious title,” said a tournament spokesperson.