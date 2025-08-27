Sports
2025 US Open Offers Record $90 Million in Player Compensation
Flushing Meadows, NY — The 2025 US Open is set to make history with the largest player compensation in tennis history, totaling $90 million. This amount marks a significant 20% increase from last year’s $75 million purse.
Reigning champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are both looking to defend their titles in this year’s tournament, which runs from August 24 to September 7. Each singles winner will take home $5 million.
ESPN will provide exclusive coverage throughout the three-week event, marking the first time the tournament opens on a Sunday. Fans can catch coverage starting at noon ET on ABC on August 24.
The championship schedule features daily play beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Viewers can access matches through ESPN’s family of networks, including ESPN and ESPN2, as well as online streaming options.
In the men’s draw, top-seeded Jannik Sinner will face tough competitors like No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic, who is pursuing his 25th Grand Slam title. The women’s draw features Sabalenka, who faces challenges from Iga Świątek and Jessica Pegula.
Venus Williams will make her return to singles action, facing No. 11 Karolina Muchova. Williams, a veteran on the tour, last played in the 2023 US Open.
The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is poised to host this thrilling championship, welcoming both seasoned professionals and eager fans.
“We are excited to kick off the tournament and see the world’s top players compete for tennis’s most prestigious title,” said a tournament spokesperson.
Recent Posts
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years
- American Water Appoints New Independent Director to Board
- JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
- Toncoin Price Rises After Robinhood Listing Announcement
- Water Main Break Disrupts Traffic in Northwest Oklahoma City
- Massive Job Fair Set for Thursday in Sunrise
- CoreWeave Stock Boosted by Positive Analyst Ratings Amid AI Growth
- Mega Hawlucha Set to Debut in Upcoming Pokémon Legends Game