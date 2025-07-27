2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown

BLAINE, Minnesota — The 2025 3M Open culminates on Sunday, July 27, at TPC Twin Cities, featuring an exciting leaderboard. Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark and Akshay Bhatia of the United States are tied for the lead at 18-under par after three rounds of play.

The final round promises high drama, with four players closely trailing them at 17-under, including Jake Knapp, Kurt Kitayama, and Sam Stevens. Each competitor has a chance to secure the title with a standout performance on the final day.

After playing a strong third round marked by an impressive 8-under 63, Bhatia highlighted his key focus areas: chipping and putting. “I’ve been working on my short game, and it paid off today,” Bhatia said post-round. “All I need now is one more solid round to seal my first win before the FedExCup Playoffs.”

The excitement mounts as fans anticipate Sunday’s action. Golf Channel will broadcast the final round from 1 to 3 p.m. ET, before CBS takes over coverage from 3 to 6 p.m. ET. For those unable to watch on television, PGA Tour Live offers streaming access starting at 8 a.m. ET.

Tee times for the final round reflect a roster filled with talent. The first groups tee off as early as 6:25 a.m. CT, with featured pairings including Bhatia and Olesen at 1:35 p.m. CT. Viewers can expect thrilling showdowns as players aim to clinch the championship.

Fans can find a complete list of tee times below and get ready to witness the final confrontations at TPC Twin Cities, designed by the legendary Arnold Palmer.