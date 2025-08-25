US Open Predictions: Best Bets for Day 2 Matches

New York, USA — The 2025 US Open has begun at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and as spectators settle in, tennis fans are eager for the latest betting insights. Day 2 features a series of matches that could yield surprising outcomes.

A major focal point is the matchup between South African Kevin Harris and Argentine Sebastián Baez. Both players have contrasting hard-court records, with Harris being a strong competitor, claiming a spot in the main draw after defeating Daniel Evans, Fajing Sun, and Daniel Merida Aguilar in qualifying rounds. Many believe Harris’s powerful serve will be too much for Baez, who struggles with hard courts, holding an underwhelming 25-59 record.

“If Harris can stay fresh, it’s hard to see him losing this match,” said a betting analyst. “He’s shown good form leading into the tournament.” The suggested bet is Harris on the money line at -179.

Another intriguing match features American Sebastian Korda against British player Cam Norrie. Korda is a -200 favorite despite concerns over his fitness after recovering from a stress fracture and suffering illness recently. Norrie, known for his competitive edge, may leverage Korda’s physical limitations.

<p“Facing Norrie in a best-of-five match could make Korda uncomfortable,” noted a sports commentator. “This matchup feels closer to a coin flip.” A bet on Norrie at +175 is suggested.

In the women’s draw, 32-year-old Hugo Dellien faces Miomir Kecmanovic. There’s skepticism over Dellien being such an underdog at +134, although recent form indicates that Kecmanovic might take the match. Many see the odds as inflated given the players’ comparable abilities.

Liu, ranked No. 374 in the WTA, has shown promising signs in qualifying and faces a more established player in Bucsa. Liu’s aggressive playing style could make her a valuable bet at +132, as she seems to have the skills to challenge the 22-year-old Bucsa.

As the tournament progresses, keep an eye on expert recommendations and logs for updated betting odds. The excitement of the US Open continues, and unexpected outcomes remain a possibility.