US Open Preview: Sabalenka and Swiatek Lead Women’s Contenders

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 US Open kicks off this weekend, featuring top contenders and promising newcomers in the women’s draw. Among the favorites is Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion and world No. 1, eager to reclaim her title after falling short in previous Grand Slam events this year.

Sabalenka has won three titles this season, showcasing her consistency, and she aims to fend off rising stars. Her first significant challenge could come in the fourth round against Clara Tauson, who defeated her earlier this year in Dubai.

Jasmine Paolini, the seventh seed, is also looking to make a strong impact. She has faced struggles in Grand Slams recently but is expected to contend with players like Iva Jovic and McCartney Kessler in her path. Each match will test her endurance and adaptability.

In another quarterfinal projection, Jessica Pegula, last year’s runner-up, faces pressure to perform after a mixed season. Pegula is set to meet 16th seed Belinda Bencic if she makes it to the fourth round. Both are formidable opponents with valuable past experiences at this tournament.

Coco Gauff, the reigning French Open champion, enters with confidence but must overcome multiple hurdles, including potential early matches against Ajla Tomljanovic and Donna Vekic. Nonetheless, her home crowd support in New York could provide a significant boost.

Iga Swiatek, currently ranked second, has been turning heads after victories in recent tournaments. The Polish player benefits from a favorable draw and aims to build momentum as she progresses. She may face challenges from 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova before potentially clashing with Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

As the excitement builds for this year’s Open, predictions favor Sabalenka against Andreeva, and Swiatek over Keys, potentially setting up a thrilling final. The anticipation for who will capture the coveted title remains high as the tournament prepares to unfold.