2025 US Open Qualifiers and Mixed Doubles Championship Debut on ESPN

New York, NY – The 2025 US Open is set to debut an exciting lineup of events, starting with live coverage of all four days of the qualifying tournament. From August 18 to August 21, ESPN platforms will provide exclusive streaming of each match.

This year marks the introduction of a reimagined Mixed Doubles Championship during Fan Week, featuring top-ranked players vying for a total prize of $1 million. The tournament will showcase a unique format with teams consisting of eight men and six women, all ranked within the top 10 of singles.

ESPN will kick off its comprehensive coverage on August 18, offering fans an extended schedule that includes 15 days of competition. The main draw will begin on August 24, a Sunday, marking the first time the tournament opens on this day and with coverage on ABC.

First rounds of the qualifying tournament will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+, starting at 11 a.m. ET on August 18. The second round will be airing August 20, and matches will also be streamed live on the ESPN app.

Mixed Doubles teams will include notable American players such as Venus Williams, Amanda Anisimova, and Taylor Fritz. The Semifinals and Finals of the Mixed Doubles will take place on August 20 starting at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN2.

The week will culminate in an engaging exhibition event, “Stars of the Open,” featuring beloved tennis personalities like Coco Gauff and John McEnroe. This event will take place on August 21 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with an entertaining finale to a week full of tennis action.

As the US Open prepares for a more inclusive and fan-focused format, viewers can look forward to unprecedented coverage of this prestigious tournament.