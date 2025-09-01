US Open Round of 16: Key Highlights and Player Stats

Flushing Meadows, NY — The third round of the 2025 US Open concluded on Saturday night, revealing the top contenders as the tournament progresses. Sixteen men and sixteen women remain in the singles draws, each battling for a coveted title.

First-time participants in the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam include Leandro Riedi and others. Qualifier Riedi represents a notable achievement, while veteran players aged 35 and older like Iga Swiatek (38) and Jan-Lennard Struff (35) continue to compete at high levels.

Also, Jannik Sinner made history by becoming the fourth-youngest player to achieve 20 wins across all four majors after his victory on Day 7. The current women’s tour is being led by Swiatek, who is aiming for her fifth major title after securing a spot in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2021.

Among the 16 players left, former or current World No. 1 tennis stars include Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Aryna Sabalenka. Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer for the most Round of 16 appearances in the Open Era at 69.

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Sabalenka continue their strong performances, each entering the second week of play without dropping a single set. Alcaraz leads all singles players with an impressive 68 aces thus far.

In notable match experiences, Aryna Sabalenka has now won 18 consecutive tiebreaks after her recent victory, while Sinner has extended his hard court winning streak in Grand Slams to 24 matches.

The women’s draw saw a major shift as all teenagers who began the tournament have been eliminated—zero remain. Denis Shapovalov, who faced Sinner, now has a lifetime record of 0-10 against reigning world No. 1 players.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes are on Swiatek, who rallied from a difficult start against Anna Kalinskaya to win 7-6(2), 6-4, showcasing her resolve and skill. She now aims to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.