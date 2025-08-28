U.S. Open Second Round Excitement Grows in New York

Flushing Meadows, NY – The second round of the 2025 U.S. Open is in full swing this evening with top players showcasing their skills at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Notable matches feature Carlos Alcaraz (2) and Aryna Sabalenka (1), who are headlining tonight’s session after Novak Djokovic (7) secured a victory this afternoon.

American players made a strong showing today, with Jessica Pegula (4), Taylor Fritz (4), Emma Navarro (10), and Frances Tiafoe (17) all advancing to the third round. Ben Shelton (6) is set to compete later on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In one highlight match, Carlos Alcaraz quickly grabbed the first set against Mattia Bellucci, winning 6-1 in just 30 minutes. He began the second set with an early break, demonstrating his confidence and skill with impressive serves and forehand winners. With this momentum, Alcaraz may wrap up the match in under two hours.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva dispatched Anastasia Potapova in straight sets with a final score of 6-1, 6-3, displaying a commanding performance as the No. 5 seed. Eyes are also on Jasmine Paolini, who managed to win the first set against Iva Jović before holding off a break attempt.

As the evening unfolds, excitement builds within the packed stadium, where tennis fans are passionately supporting their favorite players. The action continues as Alcaraz prepares to serve for the second set. Tournament officials and fans alike anticipate another thrilling night of tennis.