2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships Advance to Thrilling Third Round

QUEENS, New York — The 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships continue this weekend with the third round of men’s and women’s singles matches. Action begins Friday at 11 a.m. ET at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Saturday’s schedule features a lineup packed with top players. Among the highlights, the world’s number 1 player, Jannik Sinner, faces off against Denis Shapovalov at 1 p.m. on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner, a strong contender for the title, looks to secure his spot in the next round.

In addition, the highly-touted Coco Gauff competes against Magdalena Frech at 11:30 a.m., also on Arthur Ashe Stadium, showcasing the rising talent in women’s tennis. Gauff, currently ranked third, hopes to deliver a commanding performance.

The full schedule includes numerous other exciting matches. Fan favorites like Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek are also set to play. Zverev will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in a match starting at 7 p.m. on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fans can watch the matches either on cable or via streaming services, offering flexibility for viewers. ESPN will provide live coverage of the event throughout the day, ensuring that tennis enthusiasts won’t miss a moment of the action.

As the tournament heats up, players are pushing themselves to perform at their best, with hopes of advancing to the later rounds. The competition promises to deliver thrilling tennis in front of enthusiastic crowds.