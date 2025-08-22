US Open 2025: Tournament Begins with Exciting Matchups and Big Prize Money

NEW YORK, USA — The 2025 US Open kicks off Sunday, Aug. 24, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. This year’s tournament promises thrilling matches as 128 players compete for the women’s singles title and a record prize of $5 million.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka enters as the top seed, followed closely by two other former champions: Iga Swiatek at No. 2 and Coco Gauff at No. 3. The event marks the 139th edition of the US Open, which first crowned a women’s singles champion in 1887.

Each participant must win seven matches to take home the trophy. The tournament schedule includes several key dates: the women’s singles final on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. local time and the men’s singles final on Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. local time.

In total, 128 players will compete in the women’s singles main draw, with 104 receiving direct entry. Eight players earned wild cards, and 16 claimed their spots through qualifying matches. There are 32 seeded players without byes in the singles draw.

Venus Williams, returning at age 45, marks her 25th appearance at the US Open, showcasing her remarkable career longevity. The tournament has also attracted a new generation of players, including teenagers Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko.

The US Open is set to deliver high-stakes competition and significant financial rewards, with total player compensation reaching a record $90 million, an increase of 20% from last year.

Clay and hard-court events leading into the US Open have showcased various champions, including Leylah Fernandez winning in Washington, D.C., and Iga Swiatek triumphing in Cincinnati. As the world’s top players converge, tennis fans eagerly await a tournament full of surprises and standout performances.