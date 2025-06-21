U.S. Open Victory Sparks Ryder Cup Selection Drama

OAKMONT, Pa. — The U.S. Open concluded with J.J. Spaun emerging as the unexpected champion on June 17, 2025. Spaun’s final round featured back-to-back birdies, allowing him to finish at 1-under 279, the only golfer under par amidst challenging weather conditions at Oakmont Country Club.

His victory not only reshapes his career but also intensifies the competition for spots on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. After a dismal start to his previous season, missing cuts in 10 of his first 15 tournaments, Spaun had been doubtful about maintaining his tour card. Now, he stands third in Ryder Cup points, solidifying his place on the team.

“Last year in June I was looking like I was going to lose my job,” Spaun said. “I think it’s just perseverance.” His consistent performance leading up to the Open included finishes like a tie for second at the Cognizant Classic and a playoff with Rory McIlroy at The Players.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Collin Morikawa are considered almost guaranteed to make the final roster. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, both successful Ryder Cup competitors, are also likely to be included despite recent struggles.

J.J. Spaun’s win propelled him directly into Ryder Cup conversations, while Ben Griffin, another underdog, climbed to eighth in points, thanks to a strong season highlighted by multiple top finishes. Griffin’s dynamic personality and recent success could resonate well with fans at Bethpage Black.

Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns are regaining momentum, fulfilling expectations from earlier in the year when they were seen as question marks. Spieth, currently recovering from an injury, has shown resilience, achieving multiple top-20 finishes this year. Meanwhile, Burns, known for his exceptional putting, recently finished second at the U.S. Open.

Koepka, however, remains uncertain, struggling to find form as he stands 72nd in world rankings, raising questions about his future Ryder Cup participation. The final selections will be impacted by upcoming tournaments, including the prestigious Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

As the Ryder Cup looms, other contenders for inclusion include Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy, and Akshay Bhatia, while Captain Keegan Bradley, despite his self-imposed limit of not selecting himself, has played exceptionally well of late.

Cameron Young stands out as an exciting wild card after impressive performances, hinting at his capability to contend amid tough competition. The evolving dynamics of golf promise a thrilling lead-up to September’s Ryder Cup.

Amidst speculation about nominees, one name conspicuously absent will be Patrick Reed.