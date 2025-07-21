Tech
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Faces Major Global Outage on Monday Morning
San Francisco, CA — OpenAI‘s ChatGPT is experiencing major outages as users report service disruptions on Monday morning. The company announced on its status page that it is addressing widespread issues affecting its popular AI chatbot.
Reports of the outage began surging around 7:00 AM EDT. An alert indicated that there were “elevated errors on ChatGPT for all paid users,” stating that the problems had persisted for about 24 minutes. OpenAI acknowledged the situation, saying it was aware of the errors and was working on a fix.
This disruption comes amid a growing demand for OpenAI’s services, which also include Sora and the GPT API. The outages are affecting users globally, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia, with a notable spike in complaints starting at 6:15 AM IST.
According to Downdetector, 88 percent of users reported being completely unable to access ChatGPT. Others faced problems with API responses and errors related to Sora video generation. OpenAI confirmed that services were experiencing degraded performance and reaffirmed that it was working on a solution.
Social media platforms are seeing an influx of user feedback, with many expressing frustration over being stuck at login verification or encountering blank screens. Developers reported losing active sessions while using Codex, and those depending on Sora mentioned long rendering delays and system errors.
While the exact cause of the outage remains unclear, speculation has arisen ranging from server overloads to software bugs. OpenAI advises users to avoid repeated login attempts to prevent temporary account locks, monitor their status page for updates, and save important content locally to avoid data loss during disconnections.
This outage marks the second significant service interruption in a month for OpenAI, raising concerns about the platform’s capability to meet the demands of its expanding user base.
