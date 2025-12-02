OpenAI Partners with NORAD to Enhance Santa Tracker Experience

Colorado Springs, Colorado – OpenAI has teamed up with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to enhance the popular “NORAD Tracks Santa” program with new interactive features. This collaboration introduces three ChatGPT-powered holiday tools that aim to create a more magical experience for families worldwide.

The new tools, which are accessible through the NORAD website, focus on providing fun and engaging activities for families during the Christmas season. The first tool, called Elf Enrollment, allows users to take their photos and turn them into playful images of Santa’s helpers, creating personalized elf keepsakes.

The second tool is Santa’s Toy Lab, which empowers parents to turn their children’s imaginative toy ideas into printable coloring pages. These pages can be used for crafts or serving as stocking stuffers during the festive season.

Lastly, the Christmas Story Creator is a storytelling feature that offers a fill-in-the-blank style experience. Families can craft their unique holiday tales by inserting names, locations, and other details.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program has been a beloved tradition for many years, helping connect families with the spirit of Christmas. With the introduction of these new tools, OpenAI and NORAD aim to foster a deeper sense of wonder and engagement among users.

Designed to be simple and intuitive, these tools ensure that even those less familiar with technology can easily enjoy them. This initiative represents OpenAI’s broader effort to make artificial intelligence a part of everyday experiences, especially during holiday traditions.

As families prepare for the celebration of Christmas, the collaboration between OpenAI and NORAD promises an enriching and interactive experience that encourages creativity and joy.