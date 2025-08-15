OpenAI’s Sam Altman discusses GPT-5 launch amid industry concerns

San Francisco, California – During a recent dinner with reporters, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed various topics, including the recent rollout of GPT-5, consumer hardware, and potential acquisitions. The dinner took place on August 15, 2025, and Altman participated in an extensive discussion that lasted several hours.

Altman spoke candidly about the backlash following the release of GPT-5, revealing that OpenAI had to quickly revert to its previous model, GPT-4o, to appease users unhappy with the new changes. “I think we totally screwed up some things on the rollout,” he acknowledged. He highlighted a surge in API traffic and emphasized the rapid growth of ChatGPT, which now has 700 million users each week.

OpenAI’s CEO noted the need for more GPUs as a key priority for the company. “You should expect OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars on data center construction in the not very distant future,” he stated. He explained the challenges the company faces in providing advanced models due to capacity constraints.

Altman also expressed concerns about the growing perception of an AI bubble. He stated, “Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes.” Additionally, he plans to enter the brain-computer interface market, aiming to rival firms like Neuralink.

Discussing the social implications of AI, Altman remarked, “I want ChatGPT to feel as personal as possible but not necessarily play to a specific ideology.” As the CEO described strategies for future development, he suggested there may be standalone apps beyond ChatGPT.

OpenAI is also contemplating opportunities in consumer hardware and social media. Altman even indicated interest in acquiring Google Chrome if it became available. “If Chrome is really going to sell, we should take a look at it,” he said.

Regarding his leadership role, Altman commented, “I’m not a naturally well-suited person to be a public company CEO,” hinting at potential future changes. “Can you imagine me on an earnings call?” he quipped humorously.

As OpenAI continues to grow, Altman remains focused on addressing user feedback and maintaining product accessibility. “We have to make these horrible trade-offs right now,” he added, pointing out the balancing act between innovation and user satisfaction.